BELT, Mont. - The Belt Huskies are your 2022 Class C 8-Man State Champions!
Ending a nearly 3 decade drought, not only did they go undefeated, they faced every number 1 seed in the postseason.
And they won it all with a first year head coach, who found out 2 weeks before camp that he was getting the job.
“My first phone call was to my offensive coordinator, coach Garza,” recalled Belt head coach Matt Triplett. “As far as the coaching goes, we were ok, we just had to keep the wheels on the bus. The first thing we did was have them circle the wagons and tell them, hey, everything is gonna be fine. Let's focus on the things we can control. Our fundamentals, do the small things right, and take it one game at a time.”
“As soon as we heard coach Graham was leaving it was really sad, but then we heard coach Trip was stepping in and we really love coach Trip, and we rallied around him and we came to win.” said Belt senior Garrett Metrione.
And win they did!
Facing one of the toughest roads to the championship, the Huskies reached the top of the mountain for the 2nd time in school history, after 28 long years.
“I don’t even know. Just with this team it was something special,” said Belt junior Ethan Triplett. “All of our guys put in so much work, even our secondaries and practice squad. We all put in the work and just for this moment, to join that ‘94 team with Skip Garza and Tim Lawrence, our coaches, it’s just amazing.”
“We talked a lot about getting the monkey off our back, getting past the semi finals, and just believing,” added coach Triplett. “That’s something we’ve been talking about since I’ve been here, for 12 years, and believing is the biggest part. We needed to believe that we could do it, so we could get there and get it done. I don’t want to take any credit at all. I want to put the credit solely on the shoulders of our leadership. I’m just sure thankful for the opportunity and the privilege to coach the guys I was able to coach and they’re a very special group of guys. I’m sure proud of them.”
Congratulations to the Belt Huskies.