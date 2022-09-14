  • Richard Tieman SWX Sports Reporter

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Greetings sports fans! It is I, T - MAN!

Protector of the Pocket.

Defender of the Defense.

Guardian of the Gridiron!

Here to save the day with my Top 5 Plays!

So here are T-Man’s Top Plays of the week!

Number 5.

Skyview’s Caden Chapman crashes through the line like a falcon swooping in on its prey, POW! That’s one the QB will be feeling in the morning!

Number 4.

It's Helena High’s Cade Holland from the backfield throwing a sinister stiff arm on the defender, BOOM! 

Touchdown Bengals

Number 3.

Someone must've turned on the “big run” signal in the sky as Kobe Dorcheus slips a defender and takes off 67 yards!

ZAP!

Touchdown Wolfpack!

Number 2.

Rafe Longin from Great Falls High, let's get dangerous! Tip toeing his way down the sideline for a 73 yard Bison touchdown.

WHACK!

And finally Number 1.

It’s the play we deserve to end this heroic highlight reel as Big Skys Drew Martins drops a bomb to Colter Ramos!

KABOOM!

A 67 yard Eagles touchdown!

And those are T- Man’s Top Plays of the Week.

My work here is done. I must go! Until next time!