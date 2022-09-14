GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Greetings sports fans! It is I, T - MAN!
Protector of the Pocket.
Defender of the Defense.
Guardian of the Gridiron!
Here to save the day with my Top 5 Plays!
So here are T-Man’s Top Plays of the week!
Number 5.
Skyview’s Caden Chapman crashes through the line like a falcon swooping in on its prey, POW! That’s one the QB will be feeling in the morning!
Number 4.
It's Helena High’s Cade Holland from the backfield throwing a sinister stiff arm on the defender, BOOM!
Touchdown Bengals
Number 3.
Someone must've turned on the “big run” signal in the sky as Kobe Dorcheus slips a defender and takes off 67 yards!
ZAP!
Touchdown Wolfpack!
Number 2.
Rafe Longin from Great Falls High, let's get dangerous! Tip toeing his way down the sideline for a 73 yard Bison touchdown.
WHACK!
And finally Number 1.
It’s the play we deserve to end this heroic highlight reel as Big Skys Drew Martins drops a bomb to Colter Ramos!
KABOOM!
A 67 yard Eagles touchdown!
And those are T- Man’s Top Plays of the Week.
My work here is done. I must go! Until next time!