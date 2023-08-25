Jefferson High School enters this season as a favorite to contend for the Class B state championship, so here’s three things to know about the Panthers in 2023.
Returning talent
The Panthers bring back some key players including big man Dalton Noble and quarterback Luke Oxarart.
“Probably the strongest team I’ve had, the biggest team I’ve had and those guys all have a lot of experience up front. Some played since they were freshman, most of them played at least since they were sophomores. We’ve got two guys who have multiple college offers right now,” Jefferson Head Coach Clint Layng said.
“I think it's good, I mean looks aren’t everything but I think having big O-Lineman definitely helps a lot being able to run the ball and if you can run the ball you can control the game so that's just what we got to do,” Noble said.
2. Return to the semifinals
Jefferson has made the Class B semifinals for the last two years, so the Panthers not only want to return to the semis but this time to win there and play for a state title.
“Oh, we’re motivated for it for sure, I mean it was talked about in the spring and the first day of practice but since then we shut it down and it's just one game at a time,” Layng said.
3. Familiar opponent
In back to back years Florence has knocked Jefferson out of the playoffs, and in the Panthers first game this year, they will be playing against the Falcons, looking to flip the script.
“Pretty motivated, we’re looking pretty good and just want to win I guess,” Oxarart said.
“I don’t know if it's really revenge, I know the kids are excited to play them. It's kind of become a familiar foe playing them twice last year and then in the semis a year before. We understand that back-to-back state champions, you don’t have to say much more,” Layng said.
The Panthers will kick off against Florence at home at 7 pm on Friday August 25th.