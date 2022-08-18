GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Back in Great Falls today. CENTRAL Great Falls to be specific, for another season preview. Here’s your "3 & Out" for the Mustangs of Great Falls Central Catholic.
Number 1: The Learning Curve
This may not be Conrad Duffy’s first gig as a head coach, however, it is his first gig in 6 man football. Arguably more difficult than 11 or even eight man, 6 man requires the players to play several different positions and is a much faster version of the game.
“I just want us to come out and be competitive. It’s been a couple years since we’ve even been able to do that,” stated Mustang Head Coach, Conrad Duffy. “This is my first year coaching six man football so, there are a lot of different intricacies that are not the same as 11 man and surely not the same as eight man. A little bit of a learning curve for us for sure.”
Number 2: Up for the Challenge
When it comes to a small team, each player is like a cog in an intricate machine. For the younger players though, they can have a hard time figuring out where they fit in. Thankfully for coach Duffy, a Mustang senior, along with his own son, are happy to lend a hand.
“We know what each other are talking about most of the time because sometimes we’ll run it through ourselves, separately. So, I really understand what he’s talking about usually,” stated Sophomore QB, Deegan Duffy.
“He puts a lot of trust in me and I put a lot of trust in him so, just that bond really makes the team stronger,” added Senior WR/RB, Colin Schmit.“Just the pride that we all have for the small school that we go to, and the trust and good relationships we have with each other.”
And Finally, Number 3: Strength in Numbers
With his previous experience as a head coach, he knows how to reach and inspire young kids to not only compete but be competitive. and with the Mustangs not being able to finish seasons in the past due to low turnout, it’s now on coach Duffy to grow the program.
“During the summer we had about three or four kids that were committed to playing football,” added coach Duffy. “When we showed up and we had 10, and then we got two more the last couple days, you know.. Having 12 kids out here makes me a lot more optimistic on where we’re gonna go and where we’re gonna be.”
You can cheer on the Mustangs, Saturday, September 3rd, when they take on North Star.