GREAT FALLS, Mont. - You could call Kaylin Taylor the “First Lady of Girls Wrestling in Great Falls”, since she was literally the only one representing the Electric City when it was first sanctioned as a high school sport 2 years ago.
Now that she’s got some company with girls wrestling gaining popularity, she's even more focused on being the best in her weight class. And at 114 she’s off to another great start after her big win at the Holiday Classic.
“That feels really good. I wrestled her earlier this season and won by points, so getting the pin this time feels a lot better,” smiled Taylor after her Championship Match at the Holiday Classic.
“The way I was raised and brought up in wrestling, pin is the ultimate goal. Like, that’s where I wanna be. I got a good look at the girls I’m gonna wrestle for the next year as well as the 120 bracket, who, some girls might come down or bounce around a little bit. I’m excited for the new season. I didn’t get as well as I wanted to last year with 3rd place, so I’m hoping to fix that this year and just improve on myself.”
Kaylin will look to keep her momentum going at the girls tournament in Bozeman, January 7th.