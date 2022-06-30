Missoula Hellgate's Kensey May was named the 2022 Gatorade Athlete of the Year for Montana girls track and field on Thursday. This is now the third Gatorade award for May's trophy case, as she has also garnered a pair of them in cross country.
This spring May won state titles in both the 1600 meters and the 3200 meters. The Hellgate graduate will continue her distance running career at Syracuse University in the fall.
Outside of her standout athletics career, May posted a 3.92 GPA in high school while also volunteering with Special Olympics and in her community as a member of the National Honors Society.
This is just the second time that a Hellgate athlete has earned the Gatorade honor for girls track. The other was Natalie Brager back in 1993.