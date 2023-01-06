GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Kylie Henderson is a 2 sport athlete for the CMR Rustlers, and although she’s in the midst of basketball season right now, her future as an athlete at the collegiate level, will be across town at the University of Providence for track and field.
A decision that she says became clear when she made the visit to campus.
“I thought about it always, kind of in the back of my brain, but when I took my visit there it kind of just sealed the deal,” said Henderson. “I took a couple visits to some other schools and they were talking to me and I just, I don’t know. Staying right here at home, I think that’s going to be the best bet, and that’s what kind of also sealed the deal for me and I’m just really excited.”
Kylie is praised as the best girls pole vaulter in school history after breaking the long standing school record with a vault of 10’7”. And with her senior year of track still on the horizon, she has her sights set on beating her own record before she graduates.
“Hopefully this year I’m jumping 11 feet or higher maybe,” continued Henderson. “I don’t know, just some more training and I’ll be there. And then freshman year, or going into freshman year, hopefully it’s even higher. But, I think it’s the right place for me to, you know, grow and succeed. I don’t know. U-P was the place for me.”
Best of luck to Kylie on the rest of the year and at the next level with the Argos.