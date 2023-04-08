GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls High has been home to one of the best softball programs in the state. Before losing in the quarterfinals last season, they appeared in 3 of the last 4 championship games. Winning it all in 2018 and who knows what would’ve happened in 2020.. As Don Meirhoff enters his 4th season as head coach with a strong group of seniors, could this be the team to bring home their first title in 5 years?
"Well, absolutely. I mean, you know, the juniors from last year kind of carried us,” stated Meierhoff. “So everything we did last year, we should be better at this year, we will be better. And this year. The task of getting started somewhere and being the best you can be at the end of the year is what we have always went with. Just keep getting better every day and play our best ball at the end of the year.”
Getting better every day can be a challenge for spring sports, when they’re at the mercy of the weather for games and even practices..
But as for this group of seniors, they see those challenges as motivation to get to the State Championship. Especially after their first high school season was cancelled entirely, because of a global pandemic.
“Honestly, like, it just drives us to win that state championship,” stated senior pitcher Tehneson Ehnes. “Like we've all, all of us seniors, have worked hard these past four years and not having a season our first year, kind of gives us that drive just to want it.”