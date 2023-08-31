GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Like any team coming off a championship season, the 2022 CMR Lady Rustlers had aspirations to go for a repeat. But as they found out in the state tournament, the climb back to the top can be a little steeper the second time around, finishing 3rd in Class AA.
Despite falling short of another title, coach Patrick Hiller doesn’t feel that his girls fell short of his expectations.
“Honestly, it was just probably a couple of better teams. I mean, really, when it got down to it,” Hiller said. “Senior and West showed that they were the better teams by the end of the year. We didn't quite get over that hump that we needed to, a couple of points here, but I just think it was that the last couple of points didn't go our way. And to still come back and lose in five to Senior, with an opportunity to win and play in the championship, was pretty cool stuff.”
With 3 of their star players from last year now graduated, the Rustlers have reloaded with another group of promising seniors for the 2023 season. But according to coach Hiller, this squad is built a little differently than his previous ones.
“Yeah, we're in a little bit different place when it comes to just overall amount of volleyball played,” Hiller continued. “We have some seniors that have put a lot of time into other sports as well this year. Athletically speaking, we might be more athletic at times. We need to have some leadership on top of it, but yeah, we're going to ask a lot of those young players to come in and do some things to.”
“Just playing as well as a team, just very united as we already pretty much are a lot this year,” said senior Sophie Madsen. “And just not stressing out too much. It's a game. You want to have fun and you're playing with some of your best friends.”
CMR gets to see how they measure up against the West in non-conference action, September 2nd, at the East/West Crossover.