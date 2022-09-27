GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Crosstown Volleyball action!
Great Falls High Bison vs the reigning state champs, the Lady Rustlers.
Pink everywhere for “Pack the Place in Pink”, breast cancer awareness night.
Despite the pink theme, the Lady Rustlers were RED hot early in this one thanks to moves like this from Maddie Griffen, boom!
Rustlers took the first set 25-6
Set 2 was the closest one of the evening, as the Bison fought back hard and never gave up. Morghan Hawthorne with a nice spike for Great Falls High.
But in the end, the champs were too much for the Bison, as Maddie Griffen, Abby Carpenter, and Sophie Madsen had themselves a night.
CMR gets the sweep with the 3rd set 25-9.