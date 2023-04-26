GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Normally signing day for football is shortly after the season wraps up in November, but not everyone wanting to play at the next level has an offer just yet. At Great Falls High, there were 3 such Bison who were finally able to put pen to paper for where they’re headed next.
“It's definitely relieving,” laughed Willamette commit Mason LaPlante. “I had my buddies and coaches the last couple of weeks asking me every day about it, so it's nice to get this done and out of the way. I think when I went on my visit, just the environment there, the culture, I think I'd be dumb not to go.”
Tight end Mason LaPlante heads west to Salem Oregon to join the Willamette Bearcats, while receiver Elijah Stanfield is going south to Gilbert Arizona to join the Gila River Hawks.
“I mean, It feels pretty good being able to play the sport again. Being able to go out there and just do the sport I love and the things I like to do, it means a lot,” said Stanfield. “Coach Tchida's like one of the biggest influences. He's probably the reason why I'm doing this and he's the one who believed me to be able to do this.”
And last but not least, kicker Tate O’Neil will be staying close to home as he’s headed to Havre to kick for Jerome Souers MSU Northern Lights
“He just knew I could be a big part of the team and just contribute to the team where I'm needed,” said O’Neill. “Just staying close, staying close to home and the coaches. I just, when I went up for my visit, I just loved every coach and the players I met and the atmosphere there. It just felt a lot like home.”
Congratulations to this batch of Bison on continuing their careers at the next level.