GREAT FALLS, Mont. - AJ LaFurge has been “money” this year and we’re only into week 5 of the high school football season. The self proclaimed “Money Backs”, he and Izayah Brown have been featured on more than a few highlight reels so far. But if you’re sitting at home wondering “where did this kid come from?”, coach Morris says it was simply a matter of waiting his turn.
“AJ is a guy that has truly put in his time right here,” stated coach Morris. “He would’ve liked to take a lot of carries last year but we had a powerhouse in Jackson Simonson and we weren’t going to take any reps away from the seniors. But AJ has been working to start at running back now for the past 3 years, and he’s put in the work and he’s, as proven now, ready to play that way. He’s a tremendous cat. He’s working as hard as he can all the time, and always has a positive attitude when he does.”
LaFurge plays both defensive back and running back for the CMR Rustlers, but it’s his work out of the backfield that's been turning heads. And as a senior, finally getting his chance to shine, he has no plans on slowing down now.
“Go out and win. Punch em’ first” laughed LaFurge. “It’s my last ride as a high school football player so, you gotta go and play 100%, because you’re never gonna be able to do it again. So, no regrets. I remember being a freshman, playing on this field at crosstown. It’s crazy how fast time flies by.”
Time certainly does have a way of flying by. blink and you miss it. But at least for AJ, he has the opportunity to make the most of this season both as a leader in the locker room and as a starter on the field.
“He has great character as far as that goes too. But part of what I love about AJ is, he’s a winner and he’s a little bit selfish on getting the job done by himself.”
Selfish? Are we talking about the same AJ?
“Long run. Catch and run, down at the 1, did you think you were in?”
-”I did. I touched pylon. That was a tuddy. All day. All day.”
Whatever works I guess. AJ and the Rustlers travel to Billings Friday the 23rd to take on the Broncs.