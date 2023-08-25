BELT, Mont. - It's time for a championship special 3 and out from Belt Montana. The 8-man champs are here! and they will, they will, rock you. **Boom boom CLAP**
Number 1: We’re Not the State Champions Anymore
A perfect season capped off with a programs first title in nearly 30 years can be a lot for a Class B/C team, especially when they want to do it all over again.
For coach Matt Triplett though, he understands that was last season, and that humility will be the key to another successful season.
“We're the defending champions. We're not the state champions anymore. We're defending,” Triplett stated. “So, last year is last year, this is a new season and whatever we want to accomplish, we have to do that with hard work and humility. And that makes a big deal when it comes to when it gets to those end games where the teams you're playing are tough, and they're doing the small things right, we've got to do the same.”
“I mean, I'm all about just working and taking it step for step and kind of just working towards it,” said Belt senior Jeremy Nebel. “But I mean, if we get there, we get there. We just gotta work for it.”
“Well, I wouldn't talk about winning a state championship just yet,” added Belt senior Johnny Tingey. “We're still early in the season, but a lot of it is just going to be bringing back the mentality we had last year, because we all were willing to work hard and work for each other. And if we can bring back that team spirit and protecting your brothers, maybe that works out as success for the state championship. But if it doesn't.. as long as we improve, I'm happy.”
Number 2: Do As I Say And As The Seniors Do
The Huskies lost 7 seniors on that championship team, which means they also lost 7 leaders. Thankfully, those seniors led by example so well that this year's group are picking up right where last years left off.
“A lot of my motivation comes from trying to keep up the high expectations that our last year's seniors set, because Memphis and Isaac were our big linemen last year and they worked hard every single day in practice,” Tingey continued.
“It's easy to emulate that when you see it,” added Triplett. “So, these guys are just kind of taking on the same mentality. Just work hard to get better week by week, day by day and just get better.”
Number 3: Enjoy The Process
Last season flew by for the Huskies and this year they only have 6 games on their schedule, 2 of which are at home. While the goal hasn’t changed, the one thing coach Triplett learned from last year is to enjoy the ride.
“Just trying to enjoy every week, every day,” Triplett continued. “Enjoy the process and try to take in those moments that are really special. Staying humble and staying hungry. That's Husky football.”
The Huskies get to work on a new season on August 26th when they make the trip to Winifred to take on Fairview.