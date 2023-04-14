GREAT FALLS, Mont. - It was another great day to be a Bison as two maestros of the wrestling mat put pen to paper for what colors they’ll be representing on their singlets next season.
Weighing in at 205 lbs and coming off back to back state titles, Brendan Lockart will be sporting the spirit red and granite black of the St. Cloud State Huskies, as he prepares for the “Land of 10,000 Lakes.”
“It’s super nice. I’ve been going to a lot of tournaments, seeing what offers I could get and this was the best one,” Lockart said. “So it’s good to get done with the process of looking for colleges. They’ve always placed high and I want to be in a successful program, so that was the factor.”
And weighing in at 152 lbs and finishing his high school wrestling career a top the podium as well, 3-sport athlete Irish Furthmyre will be donning the black and gold of the Ottawa Braves in Kansas.
“It was always wrestling. I’ve been doing it since I was like 5. I met the coaches and they were just cool, you know. It just, it felt right, right when I got there,” smiled Furthmyre. “I’m excited. High school was a blast the last 4 years. I had great people around me to make the experience fun but, that’s one of my best friends and I mean, I wouldn't want anyone else to sign with honestly”
Congratulations again to Brendan and Irish on the next chapter of their lives