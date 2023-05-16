When you watch the Mission-Arlee-Charlo Bulldogs this year, star shortstop Jerny Crawford might have the loudest glove and bat, but she otherwise keeps things pretty quiet.
"Well personally I'm not like the loudest person on the field obviously but I just try to talk to my teammates," Crawford said. "We have a few freshmen and actually an eighth grader this year so, just really encouraging them to step up and just do their job."
Crawford's quiet nature on the field is hardly represented by her body of work off of it. She's the valedictorian at Arlee High School, and is preparing to play softball at Carroll College next fall, while on an Army ROTC scholarship as well.
"Jerny is one of the best shortstops I've ever seen at the high school level, and a girl like that you just let her do what she does, its real special," MAC head coach Shane Reum said.
"People always tell me its a super big deal coming from the small town that I live in," Crawford added. "I really just want to work on my leadership skills and ROTC will really give me that opportunity."
Jerny isn't the only Crawford on the field though...her twin sister Rheid helps make up the middle infield for the Bulldogs. And while coaches in the past opted to split the twins up, Reum knows the power of the pair.
"Having twins, they feel each other, they can read off each other and they're amazing," Reum said.
"Yeah so we've played travel ball and they like to switch us up a little bit," Rheid Crawford said. "And it doesn't feel the same when we're not both out there but it's super nice to have each other."
As they both get ready for the postseason, they know how close they've come to fulfilling their dreams the past two seasons, only to fall in the championship game both times.
"This team is hungry...they don't like second place," Reum said. "Last year they didn't want to even touch the trophy so they're hungry to go to state and do well there."
"We've put in a lot of time even after practice, like extra hitting and extra fielding," Jerny Crawford said. "So many girls put in all the work and it would just be great to see all that extra hard work pay off."
Western Class B-C divisionals get underway in Anaconda this weekend, before the State Tournament kicks off in the Smelter City on May 25th.