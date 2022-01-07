After serving as the head football coach of the Great Falls High Bison for the last six seasons, Mark Samson submitted his resignation on Friday.
Samson has been a staple in Montana football at both the high school and collegiate level for much of the past four decades.
While at Great Falls High, Samson took the Bison to the postseason in each of the last four seasons, including reaching the quarterfinals three times. Prior to his first playoff appearance with the Bison in 2018, Great Falls hadn't been to the AA playoffs since 2008.
Prior to his time in Great Falls, Samson coached at Havre in 2015 where he led the Blue Ponies to an 8-3 record including a trip to the Class A semifinals in his one season at the helm.
Samson's coaching experience doesn't stop there, he spent 10 seasons as the Head Coach of MSU Northern, won three state titles in seven years at Capital High and even had stops at Helena High, Townsend, Missoula Loyola and Carroll College.
Friday afternoon the Great Falls Public Schools broke the news and released this statement, "Mark has been a fixture in Montana football at both the high school and collegiate level for the past 4 decades. The GFPS Athletic Department appreciates his efforts and commitment to building the foundation of Great Falls High Football. Throughout his tenure with the Bison, his teams have shown steady improvement on an annual basis."