Mattress Firm Student of the Week: Big Sky's Logan Baack

MISSOULA -- Over the course of a long softball season, a lot of different contributors are needed for successful teams, and Big Sky has theirs with Logan Baack.
As the season grinds on -- and different needs arise -- coaches always look to players who can slot in to play crucial roles.
When you show up to a Big Sky softball game, you can find her in any of the three outfield positions, as well as first and third base. Regardless of where she is on the field, her focus is on how she can help her team.
"I kinda like it honestly," Baack said. "I like the freedom of it...I don't mind playing anywhere, I'm kind of good wherever I'm put. I like the infield, I like the outfield, it differs. There's lot of different things that are included in both."
Its not just her willingness to play different positions that stands out, it's her demeanor both at practice and in games which make her easy to coach and helpful to her teammates.
"She's a great student, always shows up to practice, ready to practice," Big Sky head coach Trevor Subith said.
"You know she likes to have a little bit of fun but she's super serious too. She picks up her teammates, you're never going to get her talking down on anybody...Its all positive out of Logan's mouth."
"She can sense when you're feeling down and like, say you just struck out, she'll go 'what's wrong?'," teammate Gianna Janacaro said.
"And she'll tell you how to improve and she's just very caring."
Off the field, Logan stays busy with her mogul ski and club softball teams, while also helping coach kids in both sports.
"Up at Snowbowl, I'm on the MFT (Missoula Freestyle Team) up there at Snowbowl. I've been doing that since I was 7 I think," Baack said.
After a successful season on the slopes over the winter, now her focus is back on the diamond as she tries to get the Eagles back to the state tournament...
"Yeah, Logan is a big part of what we're trying to accomplish here," Subith said.
"She's second-team all conference last year, hit .470 with 4 home runs or something like that."
The Eagles will be back on the field Thursday afternoon against the Butte Bulldogs.