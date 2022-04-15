GREAT FALL, Mont. - More big news from the University of Providence this week involving one of their coaches.
However, this time, the story is about celebrating one who got the call. The call to the Hall of Fame.
Mike McLean, the men's basketball assistant coach for the Argos, will be inducted June 21st for his work as a high school coach, spanning 32 years.
Despite his surprise at the induction, coach McLean did say that if there was one person responsible for his successful career, it was his late father.
"A lot of people have helped me, but my dad, who was a famous coach in Montana also. His name was Zoonie McLean, and he passed away quite a few years ago. But he was probably the biggest influence on me and coaching and how I got into coaching, and things like that. Would be my dad"
Coach McLeans decorated Hall of Fame resume includes:
- Back-to-back State Championships as head coach of Chester (1991 & 1992)
- 4 State Championships with the Rustlers (2000-02, 2004)
- 356-176 coaching record
- 6 State Championships
- 6-time Montana Coaches Association Coach of the Year
Congratulations to coach Mike McLean on his incredible coaching career!