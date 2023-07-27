Elisabeth Currier is getting ready for her senior year at Helena High School and this summer she has been very busy doing something that a lot of kids her age may only marvel at, powerlifting.
“My favorite part about weightlifting is that there is always something I need to do to get better at it. It's a very technical sport so you are always working at something. You may have opened one piece but that sort of opens a new piece that you need to figure out how to improve,” Currier said.
Currier is trained by Martin Kazmierowski, who runs Seven Devils Weightlifting Club in Helena.
“I've been an athlete my whole life, I got into weightlifting at a young age and I’ve always used weightlifting as a way to excel sports performance. I’ve been a coach at one level or another for the last 12 years, and I've always incorporated weightlifting into making my athletes stronger and better,” Kazmierowski said.
This summer currier was one of three Montanans to compete in the USA Youth Weightlifting National Championships in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“Well, I was definitely really excited about it but also kind of nervous, but I didn’t go in with expectations thinking I was going to win, I was going in thinking that I just wanted to have fun and be there for the experience,” Currier said.
Elisabeth not only just competed, but she won a bronze medal in the clean and jerk competition for her age and weight group.
“For her to do that well on that level is huge, she basically competed toe to toe with the best lifters in the country and walked out with medals, pretty good for a Helena girl,” Kazmierowski said.
The powerlifter hopes to return to nationals next year but she also has some other plans for her future.
“I would like to go to MSU for microbiology, pre-med track, and then go to medical school and hopefully become a psychiatrist,” Currier said.
But for now, she just has to finish high school.