Some big football news for Drummond and Philipsburg residents earlier Saturday morning, as the Flint Creek Titans football co-op will remain intact.
The MHSA Executive Board voted 7-0 to unanimously reinstate the co-op for another season.
"When I review a co-op, I truly look at participation numbers," MHSA executive director Brian Michelotti said. "And if a team can participate on their own as a new co-op, then we would not allow that co-op.
"But when two teams come together, two schools come togther, and they need each other to be able to participate, of course it gets approved and that's the purpose of it."
It combines the football programs of Drummond and Granite High Schools, and have been one of the most successful at the 8-man level over the past five years.
"The community coming together is just amazing," Titans head coach Jason Ostler said after the vote.
"I mean when I played, I played for Drummond, there was a very big rivalry but since we've come together as a co-op, the communities have come together. Its tight football, and its a tight community."
The Titans have won three state titles since the long-time rival towns joined forces in 2014, and their application to renew the co-op was initially denied by the MHSA in December. Residents of both towns were relieved by today's vote.
"Drummond would not have been probably as affected but the town of Philipsburg and that school would've been," Brooke Philips, a Drummond resident whose son plays on the team, said.
"So someone 30 miles north would've been like oh yay, my kid doesn't have to drive as far. But, that wasn't the idea. The idea is that these two communities who have come together and are working together to keep their communities going and part of that has been the football team."
"It would've deeply affected our community. I have a son that's 14 that plays football, daughter who is 16 and plays basketball...", Sean Smith, a Philipsburg resident said. "I would've had to make the decision to go to either Anaconda or stay in P-Burg, and it would've been a tough family decision."