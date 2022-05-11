As girls sports continue to grow across the state, there is one sport making a comeback this year in Missoula...Rugby.
Meet the Missoula Vixens, the first girls high school rugby team in the Garden City since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
"I just kind of watched women's rugby kind of go down in the drain through COVID," Vixens assistant coach Laura Elsner said. "And its really good to see it kind of booming right now in Missoula, Montana."
With their season canceled in 2020 along with all spring sports, the Vixens have been trying to get a team together. After having a co-rec team with the boys high school team last year, the girls this year have been on their own.
"There wasn't a women's team for girls' high school and I was like that's not cool," freshman fly half -- who essentially serves as the quarterback of the team's offense -- Ashley Merrill said.
"So, I was like we need to get out there and like have a team. We started recruiting and we made it happen."
Now they find themselves playing in tournaments and traveling across the state each weekend, facing off in 7-on-7 matches against teams from the Bitterroot Valley, Kalispell and Helena.
The team didn't come into their first season as a group with any expectations, but now they're winning matches and having fun as they learn the game.
"I think the girls are just great," Elsner said. "They are having fun, positive attitudes. Its been amazing to see a lot of these girls never touch a rugby ball before and they're out there winning games, they're trying hard, they're showing up to every practice really putting the effort in."
They've been able to get girls to come out this year simply through word of mouth. Lucia Schlapfer is a freshman at Big Sky High School, and says she found out about the team through a girl on her wrestling team...
"The community...I've never really been on a team sport before," Schlapfer said. "Of course, wrestling is a team sport but it ends up being independent at one point. So, I love being on a team with a bunch of girls that I can be close with."
"Anyone can play," Merrill said. "Women or men, short or small, there's really a spot for anybody on the team."
The team practices on Mondays and Wednesdays at Fort Missoula, and on Fridays at Meadow Hill Middle School.