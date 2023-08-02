GREAT FALLS, Mont - What a tremendous moment for all who were honored by the Montana Coaches Association at CMR Thursday afternoon. Scholarships were awarded, longevity awards were presented, and the coaches of the year for all sports and classes were recognized.
Among this year's recipients were Conrad-Choteau softball coach Tyson Anderson and Belt football coach Matt Triplett.
“I'm still on a high from winning the state championship,” smiled Anderson. “This is just, you know, icing on the cake. But, you know, watching the girls celebrate after winning it all was pretty awesome.”
Anderson led the Cowdawgs to a championship title by running the table in the postseason after a less than ideal start. The championship was their first in 7 years, but their 3rd in the last decade.
“Well, there's so many great coaches out there, you know. I'm honored that they chose me for this position,” continued Anderson. “But really, I mean, really the credit goes to my girls for playing their best when it counted the most.”
Triplett on the other hand was told last minute that he would be serving as the interim head coach for the Huskies 8-man team after the departure of long time belt coach, Jeff Graham.
The Huskies went undefeated and claimed their first title in nearly 30 years.
“Well, it's a great honor to receive the award. I'm very thankful for the position I was put in by coach Graham,” Triplett stated. “You know, he handed off a great program to me and surrounded himself with great people. coach Garza and coach Blake, who I couldn't have got it done without them, and they were also assistant coach of the year. So, pretty special. It's a pretty special deal. Feel good about it.”
-“So do it all again next year?”
“We'll do our best!”
And finally the main event of the ceremony, the induction of the 2023 Hall of Fame class. This class featured 4 individuals each with a resume well deserving of the honor, including, Ed McNamee, who’s served Great Falls for the last 20 years by coaching 4 teams at once. The boys and girls swim teams for CMR and Great Falls High.
“Really lucky,” laughed McNamee. “Fortunate to be surrounded by both administrative people to help, assistant coaches that have been vital to everything and been lucky enough to have a lot of kids with a lot of talent that make me look smart.”
Congratulations to all who were honored this year by the MCA.