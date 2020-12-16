In a year filled with uncertainty, the Montana Grizzlies football team are certain that their signing class is filled with Treasure State hands on deck.
The Griz inked 19 total recruits on National Signing Day Wednesday - 15 of them hailing from Montana. Of those 15, five came from the Missoula Sentinel pipeline. Joining those Sentinel standouts are in-state commits from schools including Bozeman, Big Sky, Havre, Butte, Savage, Helena, Red Loge, Billings Central and Whitehall.
Only four out-of-state freshman were signed today by the Griz. They each came from four different states, including nearby Washington and Oregon.
The challenges COVID-19 presented to recruiting were far from easy, but Griz head Coach Bobby Hauck says he's pleased with Wednesday's results.
"Despite all of that, I think we have done really well with this class we are bursting at the seams with players in our program I am excited to bring this group of kids in," Hauck said.
"15 of the 19 are from Montana and that really fires me up. I think it speaks to the coaching and players in the state, but I also think it speaks to our commitment to Montana high school kids."
Here's a full list of Wednesday's signees:
- Daniel Britt, QB, 5-11/185, Las Vegas, NV (Liberty HS)
- Liam Brown, OL, 6-5/307, Beaverton, OR (Sunset HS)
- Camden Casper, K, 6-2/165, Billings, MT (Billings Central HS)
- Kellen Detrick, DL, 6-3/230, Havre, MT (Havre HS)
- Zac Evans, ATH, 6-0/230, Helena, MT (Helena HS)
- Colter Janacaro, RB, 5-11/205, Missoula, MT (Big Sky HS)
- Jace Klucewich, S, 5-10/175, Frenchtown, MT (Sentinel HS)
- Brady Lang, S, 6-1/175, Bozeman, MT (Bozeman HS)
- Padraig Lang, S, 6-1/185, Bozeman, MT (Bozeman HS)
- Geno Leonard, LB, 5-11/225, Missoula, MT (Sentinel HS)
- Corby Mann, DL, 6-5/220, Red Lodge, MT (Red Lodge HS)
- Declan McCabe, OL, 6-4/240, Waco, TX (Midway HS)
- Ben McGoruin, DL, 6-2/215, Cheney, WA (Cheney HS)
- Sloan McPherson, DL, 6-4/230, Savage, MT (Savage HS)
- Jake Olson, TE, 6-7/251, Butte, MT (Butte HS)
- T.J. Rausch, ATH, 6-3/180, Missoula, MT (Sentinel HS)
- Camden Sirmon, ATH, 6-1/195, Missoula, MT (Sentinel HS)
- Dylan Smith, DL, 6-4/230, Whitehall, MT (Whitehall HS)
- Soren Syvrud, ATH, 6-0/185, Missoula, MT (Sentinel HS)