Kevin Morales is stepping down as head coach of the Billings Skyview boys basketball head coach. Morales confirmed the news with SWX on Tuesday evening.
Morales and his wife Amanda will be moving to California this summer to be closer to her family.
Morales took over the Falcons program back in 2014 and led them to nearly a decade of dominance. Skyview won four state titles during is reign, take home the AA crown in 2015, 2016 and 2021. The Falcons were named co-champs along with Hellgate in 2020 after the title game was cancelled due to the start of the COVID pandemic.
Morales is a native of Huntley, Montana and played college basketball at MSU Billings.