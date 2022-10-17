BELT, Mont. - The last time Belt Husky volleyball won a state title was 2018. Since then, they’ve struggled to recapture that success. While they’re having a great season now, they had a great season last year, but watched it unravel at divisionals.
But if you ask them, they’ll tell you that was last year. And this year's team is learning from the past so they don’t repeat it.
“In the past years we’ve had a lot of problems with team chemistry, I’d say. A lot of negativity, stuff like that," admitted Belt senior, Hattie Bumgarner. "And that’s one of the big things we’ve really been trying to work on this year and implementing. Like, making sure we maintain these positive attitudes and building each other up. We still struggle with it, you know, every once in a while. But we do a really good job of trying to nip it in the butt.”
Ah the power of positivity! A great tool for teams that know the highs and lows of a season and most importantly know their potential. But what exactly makes this team different or even special? Maybe even special enough to capture a 3rd state title?
"They’re really conscientious about being team first," stated Head Coach, Christine Gondeiro. "So, when you lose, you know, during tournaments when we split sets or we have a set that we’ve lost, they don’t pull apart as a team. They come together, they remind each other what's important, and they’re willing to put aside personal preference and personal wants for the team.”
"We’re definitely having a lot more fun than we did last year. We are more bonded together. It just feels better than it did last year.” added senior, Deanna Davison.
The Huskies look to keep the fun going as they prepare for Great Falls Central Catholic and Cascade to wrap up their regular season.