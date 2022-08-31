  • Richard Tieman SWX Sports Reporter

Mr. T's Top High School Football Plays of the Week!

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - That's right, I'm back with my Top Plays, are you ready fools?

Here we go!

Number 5: 

Glacier Wolfpack's, Gage Sliter drops a dime to Alex Hausmann for a diving Wolfpack touchdown.

Number 4:

Helena High Bengals, Carter Craft, puts it on Manu Melo, for 6.

Number 3: 

Gallatin Raptors, Bryce Mikkelson, bursts out of the backfield for a 54 yard touchdown!

Number 2: 

Columbia Falls Wildcats, Cody Schweikert, calls his own number on the keeper and spins into the endzone for an unbelievable touchdown! 

Number 1:

Florence Falcons Patrick Duchien to the endzone for Tyler Abbott who absolutely mosses the defender!

And those are Mr. T’s Top Plays of the Week!