GREAT FALLS, Mont. - That's right, I'm back with my Top Plays, are you ready fools?
Here we go!
Number 5:
Glacier Wolfpack's, Gage Sliter drops a dime to Alex Hausmann for a diving Wolfpack touchdown.
Number 4:
Helena High Bengals, Carter Craft, puts it on Manu Melo, for 6.
Number 3:
Gallatin Raptors, Bryce Mikkelson, bursts out of the backfield for a 54 yard touchdown!
Number 2:
Columbia Falls Wildcats, Cody Schweikert, calls his own number on the keeper and spins into the endzone for an unbelievable touchdown!
Number 1:
Florence Falcons Patrick Duchien to the endzone for Tyler Abbott who absolutely mosses the defender!
And those are Mr. T’s Top Plays of the Week!