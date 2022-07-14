GREAT FALLS, Mont. - This week marks the official start of a new chapter for Great Falls High football, as they concluded their first ever middle school camp today, under the direction of new head coach, Coda Tchida, who is excited for what this means for the future of Bison football.
“We’ve never really been too involved with the middle schools when it comes to the summer. And I think it’s very important for them to be around the high school coaches," said Bison Head Coach, Coda Tchida. "We just want them to come out here, wear the Bison colors, have some fun, be around the coaches and be around the players, and eventually come down to the sideline at a varsity game at 7 ‘clock at night, and just be part of our program because they are the future. They are important to me, and to the coaches and players.”
A middle school football camp provides the unique opportunity to get a peek at the next generation of bison, as far as where they are athletically, their interest in the sport, and what they’re learning at their current schools football program.
And for great falls high seniors like Reed Harris, it’s an opportunity to practice what it means to be a mentor and a role model.
“I haven't always been a kids person," smiled Harris. "But after these last 2 days, they’re kind of starting to grow on me a little bit. Being able to teach my younger brother and his friends, it was a good change.”
“We just want them to be excited about football and come out here and work hard for 2 days," added Tchida. "Our numbers are great, so next summer we’ll add a few more days and a few more hours, and we’ll just get after it and have fun. Teach them the fundamentals and teach them how we want things done at the middle school level and we’ll just continue to grow.”
Bison football camp continues Monday, July 18th at Memorial Stadium for grades 1-6, and then July 25th - 28th we get our first glimpse at the 2022 bison when grades 9-12 take the field.