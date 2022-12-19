GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The epic conclusion of the Annual Winter Classic at CMR, where what started with over 800 wrestlers was now down to just the finals for each weight class.
A packed CMR fieldhouse where the matchups were announced as the participants met mid mat for a quick handshake, and then it was time to throw down!
The Winter Classic finals were underway!
Early in the day it was the lightweight matchups like the 103 class where Billings Senior's Tristan Vladic defeated CMR’s Paydon de la Garza 8-6.
Then over to the girls side, where at 114 Great Falls High junior, Kaylin Taylor pinned Fergus’ Rebecca Birdwell in the 2nd.
Back to the boys side for the first of 2 great matchups.
At 138, NDSU commit and reigning champion, Carter Schmidt from Belgrade, against Alex Wahl from Cut Bank. The boys were going the distance and Wahl found himself in trouble late as Schmidt went for the pin. But Wahl managed to hold on and Schmidt gets the win 19-4.
Then the match that had everyone's attention.
At 145, 3X State Champion and SDSU commit, Bozeman's Avery Allen, went up against NDSU commit Jesse Aarness from Billings West.
Neither one was willing to budge until Allen put Aarness on the mat hard. The match goes the distance and Allen gets the points and a huge early season win 10-0 over Aarness
As for the rest of the tournament, for the girls, 2X State Champ Kassidee Savaria from Skyview takes the crown at 185, while Great Falls own Brendan Lockart stood atop the podium for the 205 class.
And finally the team awards for total points at the end of the tournament was a Billings SWEEP at the Winter Classic!
For the girls the Lady Broncs of Billings Senior had a great tournament as did the Billings West Golden Bears for the boys.
Congratulations again to all the athletes that competed this weekend!