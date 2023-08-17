GREAT FALLS, Mont. - That's right, this year, new threads aren't the only changes you'll see on the field for coach Tchida’s squad. Here's your "3 and Out" for the Bison of Great Falls High.
Number 1: Life After Reed Harris.
Going into 2023 the BIG question on everyone's mind is, how do you fill the BIG void left on the field by the former Bison star?
“I don't think you replace Reed Harris by any means,” stated Bison head coach Coda Tchida. “Our goal as a receiving group is a committee this year. We want five or six guys to catch as many balls as possible. It's not just going to be one, or looking for one guy, and I think that makes us a better offense overall.”
“Having him on the team was huge, you know,” added Bison senior Ryder English. “You're going in the game, you're kind of nervous and then you think, I've got Reed on my team, so I'm not doing too bad. But it feels good to think that, you know, I'm that guy now and those guys are relying on me.”
“I think we only have one like maybe four or five returning starters,” said Bison senior Cooper Collins. “So, we have a lot of young guys, a lot of people who have never played varsity before. And once we get over that hurdle, I think we'll be really good.”
Number 2: A Foe Turned Friend.
This time last year, Izayah Brown was in the backfield across the river sporting the CMR green and gold. This year he’s lining up with fellow running back Ryder English, as he prepares for his senior year on the other side of crosstown.
“You know, Izayah's been a great fit for us here. He fits right in with the Bison culture here,” said Tchida. “Him and Ryder in the backfield together, I believe, are two of the best running backs in the state.”
-“What's it going to be like for you to be on the other side of crosstown this year?”
“It's going to be a little odd,” stated Brown. “It's going to be weird. It's all love over there still. There's no hate. There's no resentment, anything like that. It's just all love.”
Number 3: Introducing Riley Collette, QB 1.
Not only did the Bison lose Harris, but they also lost their starting QB Ashton Platt, who is now at MSU Northern. That role has since been claimed by junior Riley Collette, who had his number called during a game last year but now has a full offseason under center.
“I got a group of guys around me that I can depend on and trust,” said Collette. “I just, you know, I know the coaches will always put me in a situation where everybody can thrive, including myself and my other teammates.”
“He's going to step in and do good things for us,” Tchida added. “He won the job at Bozeman camp, and ever since then, he's been taking all the first team reps this summer. We'll build it around him as much as possible, do the things that he's comfortable doing and just kind of let him play football.”
The Bison will play football on August 25th, when they start their season on the road against Glacier.