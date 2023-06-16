GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Like with every All-Star style game, there’s the initial selection and the list of alternates.
During one of East's first practices, Jaxon Tucker of Billings West, dislocated his shoulder and is unable to play this weekend. An unfortunate event for him but it created an opportunity for an alternate to step up.
And that alternate was Kody Strutz.
A receiver from Big Sandy's 6-man State Championship team.
“I was really, really excited, you know?” Strutz explained. “I wasn't really expecting it at all, so when I got the call it was a big surprise to me. But I'm just grateful for the opportunity. Looking to compete and help these boys out as much as I can.”
“Good thing it was early in the week,” stated East head coach Derek Lear. “We were talking about, hey, where should we go? You know, you look at some of the alternates, and it's like, we could get this kid, this kid.. I mean, every kid is deserving of coming up. We just were looking at a spot where maybe we needed some extra depth.”
There’s not many from the 6 or even 8-man game, but in true football fashion, it was next man up.
And Strutz was ready for the call.
“Called the Strutz kid and he was down here in about an hour and a half,” Lear chuckled. “We were doing bed checks the other night and he was nose deep in his playbook, so he's been learning on the go. But, a pretty cool moment for him.”
“My dad was telling me the whole time when I was listed as an alternate to stay ready because you never know what happens,” Strutz continued. “And the opportunity presented itself. It's something I'm very thankful for. My dad played in it. None of my brothers got the shot, but you know, it's pretty big for me to be the one that got the shot.”
You can catch Kody and the rest of the East this Saturday when they take on West.