GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Falcons and Rustlers at Memorial Stadium. Senior Night for CMR as well as “Neon Night” for the home crowd.
Slow start but then on 1st and 15, AJ LaFurge with a big catch and run, dives for the endzone but they mark him down at the one.
Next play, touchdown LaFurge!
The Falcons tried to get it going on offense several times, but unfortunately every promising drive they had ended with an interception.
River Wasson of the Rustlers would get a pick and a pick 6 in the first half, Falcons would turn it over 3 times in the first half alone..
Rustlers though, AJ LaFurge putting in that work on the ground all game long.
The Rustlers pitch a shutout improving to 3-1 on the season.
FINAL: Skyview - 0, CMR - 63