GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Coach Morris' green and gold gridiron gladiators are motivated and hungry. Here's your "3 & Out" for the Rustlers of CMR.
Number 1: Nothing to Lose.
Last year CMR went into Missoula and played Sentinel like they had nothing to lose, nearly pulling off the upset of the postseason. This year, coach Morris says that’s how they need to play every game in 2023.
“It’s a completely different group of kids, but that's huge motivation,” stated Morris. “And when we went down to Sentinel last year in that playoff game, we had nothing to lose, everything to gain, and that's the exact way I feel, and hopefully our team feels, about this year. We got nothing to lose. Got a good nucleus of guys, starters coming back and some really young talent coming behind it and you know, I think that things will work out okay.”
Number 2: Speak Softly and Make BIG Plays.
River Wasson was no stranger to top plays on both sides of the ball last season. Now, in his senior year, the silent but deadly receiver and defensive back will be one of the players the underclassmen look up to.
“I wish I had 44 Rivers on our team, you know?” Morris continued. “You said it exactly right, he is as quiet as can be, but he's a leader by example. He's just a phenomenal athlete, but even better yet, just a phenomenal kid.”
“He [Morris] wants us to be leaders on and off the field,” Wasson said. “Doing everything right, showing up on time, working hard in the offseason, rehab, everything like that. Just being the best version of ourselves and being accountable”
Number 3: A NEW Taylor Under Center.
One of the best CMR products in recent years was quarterback Cole Taylor, who is now with the Cats at MSU. This season, the Rustlers will put their offense in the hands of his younger brother, sophomore, Caleb Taylor.
“I think one of the biggest hurdles is having a newer quarterback come up and building chemistry with him. Like all offensive guys.” stated CMR junior linebacker Korbin Handa.
“Caleb Taylor is a kid that's mature beyond his years, you know?” added Morris. “And he's very good at locking things in. Yes, we're going to make mistakes, but we have a tremendous crew in front of him, all of those five starting linemen back from last year. And as long as the relationship there with the offensive line and Caleb is good, I mean, it’s going to be fun.”
“Obviously, my brother has given me a lot of heads up about this game and what it takes to be a leader on the field and off the field,” said Taylor. “So, I just gotta do my job and keep up the good work”
-”Are you going in with the plan that whether it's this year or by senior year, you're going to basically beat him in all categories?
“You know, I definitely want to beat him in every category just to rub it in a little bit.”
Taylor and the Rustlers begin their 2023 journey, August 25th, in their home opener against Flathead.