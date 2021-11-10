Pair of Flathead High Standouts Sign Letters of Intent

On Wednesday a pair of Flathead High School seniors in Finn Nadeau and Lily Milner signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers in college.
Fin Nadeau will be headed to wrestle at Binghamton University in New York. Last season Nadeau finished runner-up in the class AA state wrestling tournament.
Also signing on Wednesday was Lily Milner who will continue her swimming career at the PAC-12 level after inking with the University of Utah. Last season Milner won two state swimming titles, taking gold in both the 100-freestyle and the 100-backstroke.
"Two great student-athletes who are leaders in the classroom and in competition," said Flathead High activities director Bryce Wilson of Nadeau and Milner. "Both work incredibly hard at their sport year-round."