Panthers hold off Rustlers for big Eastern AA Road Win Richard Tieman SWX Sports Reporter Richard Tieman SWX Sports Reporter Author email May 5, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Richard Tieman SWX Sports Reporter FINAL: Belgrade - 2, CMR - 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After a slight weather delay it was time for some Thursday night softball action between the Belgrade Panthers and the CMR Rustlers!FINAL: Belgrade - 2, CMR - 1(PC: Matt Ehnes of Jared's Detours) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Richard Tieman SWX Sports Reporter Author email Follow Richard Tieman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From This Section Longhorns volleyball rolling into Class C State Tournament Notebook: While Montana is 'pleased' to avoid triple option, Cal Poly presents unknowns at QB Dante Olson Headed to CFL, Signs With Edmonton Griz notebook: Montana soccer lands commit from family of Super Bowl champs Montana State men’s rugby ranked 11th nationally over past five seasons Broadcast of Brawl of the Wild men’s basketball game picked up by ESPNU Scoreboard: Girls high school state wrestling Former Montana State player Nico Harrison picked as Dallas Mavericks GM 3:29 Need for speed: Back from injury, Billings Senior sprinter Malikye Simpson dreaming big Load more {{title}}