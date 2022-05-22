GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Memorial Stadium hosted the Class B Northern Divisional track & field meet, and it wouldn’t be a sports post season without some controversy.
On the boys side, the closest race of the day was the 4 x 100M relay. This was the very definition of a photo finish.
So much so, the officials had to gather inside the shed and look at the finish down to the 10,000th of a second. Ultimately it was the Conrad boys by a hair (if that) over Shelby.
Also on the track;
-Jeffrey Colesworthy (CHOTEAU) won the 300M hurdles
-Dalton Sand (GLASGOW), won the 800M run
And on the field, Kaelob Flores (FAIRFIELD), had a season best 159’ javelin throw.
“It came at the right time and everything,” said Flores. “I needed it now and I hope to throw farther than that next week but I’m glad to represent Fairfield. I’m very happy I got gold.”
For the girls;
-Skylie Lefdahl (MALTA) had a discuss toss of 111’
-Jackie Waller (CUT BANK) won the 300M hurdles
And the big winner from Class B was Iris McKean (GLASGOW), winning the 800M and 3200M runs with personal bests.
“There’s been a lot of ups and downs. I’ve had some like, just tears of joy and then some tears of heartbreak, but I think that’s kind of how every sport is, and that’s kind of how it should be,” smiled McKean. “So lots of lessons learned. And really, just, I’m really proud of what I’ve done and how far I’ve come.”
We’ll see you next week for State Class B track and field action.