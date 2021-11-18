DUTTON, Mont.- This weekend the Power/Dutton-Brady football team is looking to make history, as they fight to bring home their first combined Class C 6-man State Title.
Before teaming up with Power, Dutton High School took their own football state title back in 1988, and over the years have been able to bring home four track-and-field state championships.
Power High School carries two state titles of their own, one from boys basketball back in 1973 and one from tennis back in 2012/2013.
This weekend, both schools will get a chance to add a new trophy to their trophy case.
"Winning the state title would be fantastic, I mean just for the communities. Class C, they take a lot of pride in their athletics," said Reid Michel, Dutton-Brady Athletic Director.
Last weekend the Titans knocked off the Shields Valley Rebels 21-12, and now preparing to take on the one team they lost to in the regular season, the Froid-Lake Redhawks.
Regardless of what the outcome is the Titans have already made their community proud.
"Just so happy for the kids and the coaches that all their hard work comes to fruition and they get to reap the rewards of everything that they put in," said Willy Widhalm, Power Athletic Director.
With one last day to practice, Head Coach Tom Tranmer leaves them with a few words before they go to battle.
"Just to enjoy the moment… these opportunities don't come every year, we understand that, and it's just a matter of staying relaxing. Not get too high, not get too low. Just stay in the moment and play within themselves and go out there and have fun and enjoy the game," said Tranmer.
The championship match will take place in Dutton this November 20th (Sat.) at 1pm.