Power/Dutton-Brady takes down Shields Valley to advance to the championship game

Power, Mont. - Just like that the Titans redeem themselves from last year, finally eliminating the Rebels, and now on their way to the Class C 6-man state title game.
This is the second time within the last 10 years the Titans have made a playoff appearance.
Last year they made it to the quarterfinals and got eliminated by Shields Valley, but this year they were able to take down the Shields Valley Rebels 21-12 in a semifinal matchup.
Senior quarterback Kellan Doheny says this is not only a special moment for the team but also their hometowns.
“It would be huge, you know we’ve never seen anything like this. It’s just so special… it’s just really truly an amazing feeling,” said Doheny.
Power/Dutton-Brady will take on Froid-Lake in the championship game Nov. 20th.