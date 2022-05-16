GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The dictionary defines perfection as, “the action or process of improving something until it is faultless, or as faultless as possible”
And now that the CMR boys tennis team finished their regular undefeated, they seem to have that process down..
“The main thing with tennis is you have to hit one more ball in than the other person. I mean, that's the whole thing,” Coach Byron Boyd said with a grin. “So, the kids have bought into the program, they put the work in, and they know what we call “Rustler Tennis”, and so we’re really proud of them. Couldn’t ask for a better group of kids.”
When it comes to spring sports in Montana, it’s tennis that actually suffers the most as far as unpredictable weather. but that hasn’t stopped seniors like Clayton Walker, who knows what it means to play “Rustler tennis”, and is undefeated himself.
“We just believe in the system and the way it works, and we believe that their coaching skills are going to take us to winning divisionals or state even,” Walker said. “Tennis is a very consistent sport, so you really have to be consistent, and you almost have to be perfect to either, like win a match, or just win the whole thing”
Winning the whole thing is exactly what coach Boyd has on his mind as they continue their pursuit of perfection into the postseason.
“They know that the jobs not done, and they know that we have more work to do. So, we’re looking forward to the postseason and doing well, and showing everybody that we are the best team in the state”
Up next for the CMR Rustlers Tennis teams is Northern Divisionals, happening right here at CMR courts, next Thursday, May 19th.