BUTTE, Mont. -- It's a new era for Butte Central girls' basketball with the recent retirement of legendary head coach Meg Murphy. And while the new regime will have some growing pains, new coach Quinn Carter hopes that her experience and winning attitude will get the Maroons back to their lofty heights.
"We're a young team... we don't have a ton of experience," Carter said. "We're learning every day. We're learning every quarter. We're learning every possession."
It's clear the Maroons have a lot of learning to do with arguably the greatest coach in team history no longer on the sideline.
Murphy brought the Maroons to some of their all-time highs, including 280 career victories and state titles in both 2011 and 2016.
But as a key player on that 2011 team and an assistant coach under Murphy the past seven seasons, Carter has a little bit of that "Murphy magic" in her veins.
It's hard to come after a lot of success, but a positive thing [is that] I was around for a lot of the success," Carter said. "I've taken so much of Meg's guidance and everything that she has done in our program, and I instill that into my practice as a coach every day."
That will be critical for a team of mostly underclassmen trying to find its identity--though experience in the likes of Maycee Anderson, Mollie Drew, and the state's top returning scorer Brooke Badovinac provides a good blueprint to build on.
And while this team will make its young mistakes, it'll also provide some thrills, as the Maroons inch closer and closer to netting Carter that special first win.
"I feel like we're trying to knock on the door of getting a win," Carter said. "We want it so badly--the girls want it."
"The hardest thing is to get out a losing funk, and I keep preaching, this isn't going to be our habit," Carter continued. "Losing is not a habit, at least not for us."
The Maroons will have their next chance to earn Carter win number one against Livingston on Jan. 5.
"I'm looking forward to Christmas break," Carter said. "We're going to get better every day, and that's all I can hope for."