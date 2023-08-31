BOZEMAN- When we did our Gallatin Raptors football preview one week ago, it was a bit of a mystery as to who would fill the Garrett Dahlke at quarterback. After the dominating performance against the defending champs, the raptors revealed the secret of two starting quarterbacks for this offense.
One is a 5'7 145lb shifty speedster Reese Dahlke. The other, is a 6'6 205lb gunslinger with an arm, Grant Vigen. Two quarterbacks with a bit of different size and style, but the differences are what make them a dangerous duo. "He's got a great arm and compliments to him." Said Dahlke. "He's really fast and both of us going out there with each bringing something different, makes it hard for defenses to prepare for us."
Raptor head coach Hunter Chandler said that fall camp showed a lot of success with both quarterbacks at the helm, so why not try both. "They both made plays throughout fall camp, that we couldn't say that one was significantly better than the other." Said Chandler. The coaches made the right decision, as the Raptors beat the state champions from last year, 28-14. Both Dahlke and Vigen scoring touchdowns. We have seen over the years that high school programs have won many state championships using this dual quarterback system.
Family is the inspiration behind both of these two wanting to play quarterback. Reese's brother Garrett was the star quarterback of these same Raptors last year. For Grant, it's someone you might be familiar with here in Bozeman, Brent Vigen. The head coach of the Montana State Bobcats, who has coached a fair share of talent throughout his coaching career. "You know, he's coached quarterbacks like Josh Allen and stuff. And so, seeing that growing up, it's kind of always just been my goal and always been something I wanted to do when I play in high school.” Said Grant Vigen.
Reese's brothers have been quarterbacks throughout his entirety of middle school and now some of high school. Dahlke gained some inspiration from watching his brother last year be successful and thought, "why not." Dahlke feels like he can help the team the most when he is at quarterback and that's what's most important.
Imagine having a combination of Aaron Rogers, Kyler Murray and Josh Allen on the field at all times. As a defense coordinator, you wouldn't know how to prepare for such talent. Well, these two have their different skill sets, but they also model their games after different players as well. Dahlke is a big Packers fan, so naturally, "I always liked Aaron Rogers, but play wise I really like Kyler Murray." Said Dahlke. For Vigen, it's the one he's seen his dad coached, "I mean Josh Allen is my favorite quarterback, I mean I think he has more speed and ability, but I mean that's who I'd want to base my game after."
These two will attempt to dissect the Sentinel defense come Friday night, as two of the top six teams in double-a square off in Bozeman. Spartans and Hawks is scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m. from Van Winkle Stadium.