GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Out at the soccer pitch where R & R meant something a little different on a beautiful Saturday, as the Gallatin Raptors took on the CMR Rustlers in boys and girls soccer action.
Here’s how these two matchups played out.
Lady Rustlers with some great saves early, but they couldn’t hold off Gallatin for long, as Olivia Collins sneaks one past Shae Sweeny.
Then Collins again off the pass from Tessa Scott.
Natalie Sippos nails a penalty kick and it was all gas, no breaks for the Gallatin girls as they win 8-0.
For the boys,, similar story.
The Raptors score early with a shot from Oliver Boettcher.
The Rustlers had some great saves but that was about it.
2nd half, Cole Stuart with the penalty kick and the Raptor boys go on to win 5-0.