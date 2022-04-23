MISSOULA -- Runners, jumpers and throwers traded in last week's snow for some sunshine as 26 different schools across Classes A, B and C made the trip to MCPS Stadium.
Among some of today's highlights:
In the 100 meters, Cora Pesanti won the girl's race in 13.53 seconds, while Ridger Palma from Loyola won the boy's race with an 11.62. Despite a strong headwind, Palma says he's continuing to make strides as the postseason comes closer.
"A lot of it is mental," Palma said post-race. "I like to picture my race in my brain beforehand, just really focus on hearing the crowd, hearing the start and everything. Just getting it in my head that I can do it."
We had our closest race of the day in the boys mile. Jack Jensen from Bigfork came out on top in 4:39:03, barely edging out Nathaniel Gale from Florence, who ran a 4:39:58. Sariah Maughan from Seeley-Swan took home the win in the girl's mile, running 5:47:56.
In the 4 x 100 meter relays, the Dillon boys relay team ran a 44.92, while the Loyola girls relay team won in 54.86 seconds.
And in the 400 meters, Maughan got the win in 60.96 seconds. She has been busy in recent weeks, running in five events a meet on average for the Blackhawks but says she wants to keep helping her team any way she can.
"Really shows me where I'm at with my endurance and my speed," Maughan said post-race. "And it gives me extra conditioning and to see where I need to push farther in practice."
Palma took home another win in the boys 400 meter race, this time in 49.73 seconds. The full results from today's meet can be found here.