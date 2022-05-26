Rivals to Roommates: Two of Class A's top track athletes

BUTTE, Mont. -- If you've attended high school track meets over the last four years, chances are good that you've seen the names 'Rileigh McGree' and 'Ainsley Shipman' next to each other on top of the leaderboard a few times.
Over their high school careers, Butte Central's McGree and Dillon's Shipman have put together a list of accolades a mile long.
Heading into this weekend's Class A state track meet, McGree is the reigning champion in the 100-meter hurdles, the 300-meter hurdles, and the long jump. Shipman, meanwhile, will be looking to reclaim her 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles crowns from her freshman year in 2019, as well as her triple jump victory from last year.
And when two athletes are consistently at the top, they get to know each other pretty well.
"We've known each other since seventh grade and have been competing since seventh grade," McGree said. "We've always been friends. It's a rivalry, but it's a friendly rivalry."
"It's really fun having someone who's kind of in my same skillset," Shipman said. "We've always pushed each other. We've competed since middle school."
Sites like Bulldog Memorial Stadium, the host site for this weekend's Class A state track meet, have seen many a thrilling race between McGree and Shipman as competitors.
But it won't be long until the two of them are taking the track together while wearing the same jersey.
Back on Nov. 16, 2021, McGree made her commitment to run track at the University of Montana. And just two days later, on Nov. 18, Shipman did the same.
So, how will going from adversaries to teammates change their dynamic?
In reality, not much at all.
"I think it's going to be an easy change," Shipman said. "We're actually going to be roommates. And I think it's just going to be great because we know each other so well. Competing on the same team's going to be a lot of fun."
"Iron sharpens iron," McGree said. "We're going to push each other. I think we're going to have fun, and it's just going to be awesome."
Of course, the state trials still stand in the way as their final races on opposing teams. And while etching another line in the Montana track history book is certainly a goal for each, simple personal growth and enjoying the experience are just as important.
"I haven't really thought about marks individually," Shipman said. "I'm just thinking about bettering myself the best way I can in all my events."
"I just want to have fun and enjoy my last [high school] season out on the track," McGree said. "Just leave knowing I did everything I could, and just have fun because, at the end of the day, that's really what it's about."
The chase for the gold kicks off Friday morning at 9 a.m. in Butte.