GREAT FALLS, Mont - Welcome to CMR High School for Crosstown tennis, and court is now in session.
The defendants? The Rustlers. Both boys and girls are undefeated, looking to stay that way today to end the regular season.
The prosecution? The Great Falls High Bison, looking to be the ONE in 15 and 1.
The lady Rustlers would handle their side of things winning both their doubles and singles matches. For singles competition, it was a great end to the season for Senior number 1, Ruby Jennings.
“I’d really like to win divisionals again,” said Jennings. “Placing top four in-state is really the goal this year. And I know what kind of competition is at the top. So, you think I’d try to be reasonable and scale it back a little bit, but I’d be really excited to compete with the top girls in the state.”
Jennings won her matches 6-2 and 6-0
On the boys side, same story, different chapter, as number 1 Junior, Carson Rich, had a big day on the court.
“I’m playing good and I’m peaking at the right time,’ stated Rich. ”I’m a lot better this year. Last year I placed 4th at divisionals, or.. 3rd at divisionals and got into state. This year I’m hoping to get 1st at divisionals and get seeded for state.”
Rich won his matches 6-1and 6-0.
And finally, for boys doubles, it was Senior, Carter Corn, who did his part and now has his sights set on divionals.
“I’ve grown a lot as a person and grown a lot in the game. I’ve put in a lot of work, and I’m ready. This is my year,” Corn said.
The Rustler boys finish their tennis regular season a perfect 16-0 while the ladies finish 15-0-1 to close out the regular season.
The next tennis actually will still be next week at divisionals right here on CMR courts.