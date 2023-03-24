GREAT FALLS, Mont. - “Heavy is the head that wears the crown” which might be the case for the CMR boys who capped off their undefeated season with a state title last year, but you wouldn’t know it after talking with head coach Byron Boyd, who says there’s no shortage of motivation for his team.
“They’re motivated. We did our goal sheets earlier this week and I read them last night, and they’re motivated,” Boyd chuckled. “The goals are higher than they were last year. 7 returners, 5 brand new guys to the team, 3 great seniors who have been with us the whole time.. I think we’re in good hands”
One of those returners is Carson Rich who’s looking to make it 4 straight as a 1 on the team, but he says for the boys as a whole, the goal is simple.
“We want it again. We want it back to back, so that’s our whole focus, our whole goal is to win state,” stated Rich. “We have a lot of returners for the top half of our team, and we start winning matches, I think we can do it again this year.”
For the girls, that's a different story as they were runners up at state last year, falling just shy of sharing the crown with the boys. And head coach Valerie Scheevel believes that’s more than enough motivation in itself.
“Anytime you take 2nd, yes, you’re always motivated to do a little better the next year, so yes,” laughed Scheevel. “We’re gonna work hard and do our best with that. We graduated quite a few players last year and got some new ones coming up that we’re gonna be bringing along but, I’m ready to get going.”
One of her returners, senior Olivia Martello, is looking forward to another shot at state, but also to lead by example for future upperclassmen.
“This year I’m definitely trying to bring just a foundation for those upcoming freshmen and sophomores that are beginning to be on this team and showing what it takes to be a Rustler on the tennis team.” said Martello.
The CMR Rustlers 2023 season begins April 1st in Billings