GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Inside the “Old Gym” at Great Falls High where the Havre Blue Ponies squared off against the Rustlers and the Bison for Tuesday night wrestling.
Girls are up first and it’s Alonna Fulmer who gets the pin over Maleigha Azure in the first.
Now to the boys where we had some good ones.
At 113, Logan Younkin and Matt Lemer had one heck of a match but Younkin was able to put Lemer’s shoulders to the mat late in the 3rd for the pin.
Reed Mantle and Landon De La Garza threw each other around at 126, but Mantle was able to hold on and get the decision 12-8.
Our next big match was at 182 where Kale Van Campen and A.J. LaFurge threw down. LaFurge got the upper hand in the 2nd and picked up the pin for CMR.
And finally at 205 Mason Wilting and Nick Bodge squared off and Bodge put Wilting’s shoulders down for the exclamation point for the Rustlers, as they take down the Blue Ponies 45-21.
Up next is Havre vs Great Falls High where Kaylin Taylor did what Kaylin Taylor does and picked up the pin at 114 over Mckenna Caplette.
For the boys, at 126 it was Mantle again but this time by pin with 3 seconds left in the 3rd over Bladen Madel.
Then at 182, Van Campen was on a mission as he puts shoulders to mat in 27 seconds!
But at 205, it’s Brendan Lockart who returns the favor and pins Mason Wilting in the first.
The Bison went on to win a close one 39-30.