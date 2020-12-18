Rustlers hit the mat for intrasquad dual matches

GREAT FALLS- CMR high school wrestling team prepares for their season and kicks off their intrasquad dual matches.
"I just want to see them wrestle hard for six minutes. We've paired up the matches where we think there's going to be some real good competitive matches and we just want to see everybody give their best effort. It's going to give us a barometer of things we need to work on and that's what's going to be great about this holiday break that we have coming up before competition is that we can hone in on those things", says head coach Aaron Jensen.
The real matchups are weeks away but Jensen says there are a few things he would like to see in the intrasquad, and heading into the new season.
"Basic fundamentals, great body position, and attacking in every position that we have. You know, the same things that we always do."
This year the Rustlers program will be led by 7 returning state qualifiers and two seniors. Rustlers will open up their season at home on January 8th against Belgrade.