GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In Montana, seasons are merely a suggestion when it comes to the unpredictable weather. And no one understands that better than local spring sports like CMR Rustlers softball.
"We try to come outside as much as we can,” said Head Coach, Alex Lowry. “I mean we were out here Monday and the wind was howling, and the girls can’t even hear me yelling, but we do what we gotta do because we know we’re gonna probably play in it. “They’re used to it being in Montana, they just have a mental toughness and I think that helps.”
Even though the weather may change from day to day here in Great Falls, Montana, the expectations for the Rustlers 2022 season, however, have not.
"I’m expecting quite a few wins and I have great teammates playing alongside me, and just excited to spend my last year with the girls by my side,” said Rustlers Senior, Tori Lapierre.
"They’re hungry,” Lowry said, “They want to win, they wanna compete and so hopefully we put the pieces together and win some games and compete. It’ll be a fun season for us."
The Rustlers play their now 4th game of the season after the cancellation on Tuesday, but their first in conference when they host Billing Skyview, Thursday night at the Multi-sport Complex.