GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Rustlers had a good tournament at the Holiday Classic, finishing 3rd in points as a team and 7 wrestlers taking the podium. Now that the holiday break is almost over, head coach Aaron Jensen resumes his 15th year with the team, focusing on health and fine tuning as they prepare for the next tournament.
“We want to use the Holiday break to make sure we get healthy and fine tune some things that we need to work on, because once we get back from winter break, it’s really a sprint to the state tournament,” stated Jensen.
“I know it’s a coaches cliché to not look ahead at any competition but the most important thing is what we’re doing in the practice room today. Once that’s over, then we’ll focus on having a good practice the next day. I think this Bozeman tournament coming up is really good because you’re gonna have all but I think one double A school there, so it’s really going to show us where we’re at, and where we stack up against competition around the state.”
“We just gotta come in here and keep grinding,” said senior Nicholas Bodge. “We got a lot of kids, I think a little over 50. But yeah, if we keep coming in here over the break, in the mornings, after school and keep grinding, it’s gonna turn out very well.”
Optimism is a good thing coming out of a break. Especially one packed with distractions, gifts, and of course, good food. Which makes me wonder, just how disciplined were they when it came to their diet at Christmas time?
“It was a free pass,” laughed Bodge. “I stayed away from sodas though and kept the water intake coming in. But yeah, it was a free pass with the food, cookies, eggnog.. But then water, just hammering water and hammering it here in the wrestling room.”
Figures. I can't say I blame him though. The Rustlers season continues in Bozeman, Saturday, January 7th.