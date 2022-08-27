GREAT FALLS, Mont. - You couldn't have asked for better conditions for the first high school game of the season at Memorial Stadium Friday night.
And you definitely couldn't have asked for a better game than what we witnessed, as the Hellgate Knights took on the CMR Rustlers!
Each quarter brought something different for both squads as the Rustlers owned the first quarter 14-0.
Then the Knights fought back hard in the 2nd putting them less than a touchdown behind the Rustlers 28-23 at the half.
A scoreless 3rd quarter followed by a pair of turnovers for the Knights had this one all tied up at 35 late in the 4th.
Both defenses stepped up big but it was the Rustlers with a late touchdown to seal the victory and start their season 1-0.
FINAL SCORE: Knights - 35 Rustlers - 42.